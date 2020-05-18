Hayling Island SC returns to the water

Hayling Island SC opened its gates for the first time after six weeks of lockdown due to the coronavirus restrictions.

HISC Commodore, Andrew Partington, described the three day ‘pilot opening’ as a success and congratulated members who arrived to go sailing for the first time this season, on their attitude and respect for the distancing rules.

He described it as . . . ‘a cautious opening, but successful’.

The club building had to remain closed, except for access to the toilets, with no service from the bar or restaurant at this initial stage.



But the great thing was that members were able to get back on the water, with lots a single handers, windsurfers and two-person dinghies enjoying the ideal conditions.

The club is now closed again while the results of this first cautious step are digested by the club.

They will then put the necessary conditions in place to open the club on a regular basis and make the full club facilities available as soon as allowed under the government lockdown easing plans.

First step will be organising the re-launch of the many cruisers which have over-wintered ashore at the club, and looking at the club racing and social programmes which are on hold until the end of May.

