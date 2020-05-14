Hayling Island SC to run Pilot Opening

Hayling Island SC, one of only four RYA coastal Centres of Excellence, are to run a Pilot Opening of their club site over the 15 to 17 May.

After weeks of coronavirus lockdown with the site completely closed since the 24 March, HISC are to re-open the Club site on a pilot basis.

There will be very restricted opening times over the three days, with the safety of members and staff as first priority.

Strictly limited to members only, the plan for re-starting activity at the club will follow the principles of social distancing, hygiene procedures and risk management practices in compliance with the Government Guidelines on recreation.

Bearing in mind the restrictions still in place under the Government Guidelines released this week, facilities will be very basic and access restricted.

The club house will be CLOSED except for access to the toilets.

During this pilot period, there will be:

No Bars

No Snack Bar

No restaurant

No Changing Rooms or showers

No access to the upper floor of the clubhouse or the balconies

No manned Reception: the office will be manned and may be contacted by phone or email.

No entry to any other club buildings.

The on-site chandlery is not yet allowed to open but orders may be made by telephone.

Members will be able to do the following activities as an individual or in household groups:

Open dinghy, keelboat and cruiser sailing

Windsurfing, SUPing, and kayaking

Launching RIBs – the Club service will operate as normal

Work on or checking boats

Access to boats on moorings once re-launched

Safety cover will NOT be provided by the club during the pilot opening period.

The Club will review how well access to the club site has worked over these three days, and there will be further adjustments to arrangements before longer term opening is announced.

As Covid restrictions are further eased, HISC will be taking every opportunity to re-open the full services and facilities at the club.

