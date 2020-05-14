Hornet and Scorpion Championships cancelled

Despite the recent relaxation of the Governments lockdown rules, the Hornet and Scorpion class 2020 National Championships have been cancelled.

The two events, to be held at Penzance Sailing Club in August, were due to be the largest for many years.

It was a very tough decision to have to take, with the event having built such momentum and all of us looking forward to it.

But to hold out for the few daring souls that were prepared to make the trip would make for a pale imitation of what was going to be something memorable.

In addition, to ask Penzance to run the event when planned facilities cannot be guaranteed is unfair and, more importantly, to put their mostly retired crew at a health risk is foolhardy. So, the decision has been made.

However . . . before you let that sinking feeling take over, there is also some positive news.

If you close your eyes, wait 12 months and open them again, it’s all back on for 2021 (just like the Olympics).

There has been a huge amount of time, effort and goodwill involved in getting this far with the event, so why waste it all?

Same location, same format, same party, same prizes, same 130 boats!

For the rest of 2020 it will be watch and wait. I truly hope that we will be able see each other before the season is out and wet the boat’s bottom at least once.

