2020 Fireball Worlds cancelled

The 2020 Fireball Worlds due to take place in Howth, Ireland, in August have been cancelled.

Given the severity of the current crisis and ongoing uncertainty around travel, social distancing, club functionality, and the impossibility of getting any fix on the timing of a return to normality the August 2020 event is cancelled.

The class association is liaising with Fireball fleets worldwide to see if suitable dates can be found in 2021 or further into the future to welcome Fireballers to Ireland for a World Championships.

For those who have already registered and paid, HYC will refund the entry fee on the next working day.

The class association has also suspended registration for the UK Nationals at WPNSA 25-28 July 2020. Check the class website for latest information.

Also on the postponement list is the Gul Golden Dolphin Open at Hayling Island SC, originally scheduled for May.

This has been postponed until the Summer Bank Holiday Weekend, 29 and 30 August and is combined with HISC’s rescheduled ‘2020 Whitsun Regatta’.

If coronavirus restrictions are still in place that preclude running the postponed event, the Regatta (and Fireball Open) for 2020 will be cancelled.

Read full Worlds notice here . . .