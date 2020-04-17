Lockdown victory for Steve Sallis at RS300 National Tour opener

Only a week before the UK coronavirus lockdown, the RS300 fleet returned to Stewartby Water SC for the 2020 Rooster RS300 National Tour season opener.

Steve Sallis started as he meant to go on, winning the first four races and taking the overall win.

This left Harry McVicar to pick-up the final two races wins and squeeze ahead of Matt Pedlow to take second place overall.

With the forecast set to get stronger on the Sunday, the fleet opted to get the most of the weekend’s races done on day one so set off from the hard for four races back to back.

Race 1 seeing Steve Sallis and Harry McVicar in a close battle from the off, with Sallis doing just enough to claim the win by a few lengths.

And although it looked like race 2 was going to be the same story again, McVicar suffered an unlucky capsize and rather prolonged swim which left him feeling a touch chilly and under-attired.

Race 3 saw Richard Hargreaves claim second behind Sallis, and then Matt Pedlow took a turn in finishing behind Sallis in race 4.

Day 2 duly produced a good F5 with some interesting gusts, that produced some fine capsizes!

Sallis did enough in race 5 to clinch the overall victory, while a considerably better insulated McVicar was back on form and sweept up the two final race wins to secure second overall .

Rooster RS300 National Tour – Event 1 (14-15 March)

1st 476 Steve Sallis 1 1 1 1 3 3 – – 7 pts

2nd 523 Harry McVicar 2 DNF 5 5 1 1 – – 14 pts

3rd 451 Matt Pedlow 4 3 3 2 2 4 – – 14 pts

4th 525 Mark Cooper 3 2 4 4 5 3 – – 15 pts

5th 452 Richard Hargreaves 6 4 2 3 4 6 – – 19 pts

6th 313 Ben Green 5 5 7 6 6 5 – – 27 pts

7th 541 Dan Treloar 8 7 6 8 7 7 – – 35 pts

8th 351 Rob Ford 7 6 8 7 8 DNF – – 36 pts

9th 532 Cheryl Wood 10 DNF 10 10 9 8 – – 47 pts

10th 427 Dave Coulson 9 8 9 9 DNC DNC – – 47 pts

11th TBA Jim Strother 11 DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC – – 59 pts

Related Post:

Now for something different . . .