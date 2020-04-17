UK Sailing Club shutdown continues

With the UK Government COVID-19 ‘lockdown’ continuing for at least another three weeks, I have run a check on the operating status of a selection of major UK sailing clubs.

As you would expect this does not show any change in the almost complete shut down of access to club facilities and cessation of all sailing activity.

In addition the RYA has called on all recreational boaters, not only to comply with the Regulations, but to act responsibly and adhere to the Government’s Regulations to help limit the spread of the virus.

‘Whatever your activity there is the additional concern that if something goes wrong, however unlikely that may seem, there is the potential that you will put further and avoidable pressure on the emergency services.

If significant numbers of people are seen to be taking part in recreational boating or going to their boats for whatever excuse they can think of while the general movement restrictions are in force, then the Government might see fit to introduce a specific prohibition on recreational boating.

Given that regulators are often much more reluctant to lift prohibitions than they are to impose them, recreational boating is likely to be able to resume more quickly if it is not specifically prohibited.’

Status of the same clubs at 17 April 2020 . . .

WPNSA – Closed.

QMSC – We have made the decision to lock down the club.

GWSC – We have closed access to the Club Site with immediate effect. Access will not be possible until the restrictions are lifted.

Plas Heli – Plas Heli the Welsh National Sailing Academy and Pwllheli SC are closed.

HISC – Hayling Island SC closed to all members and other visitors, regardless of the reason to visit the site.

RLymYC – Clubhouse closed for an indefinite period. Stopped all sailing activities on the water (Cruising Meets, Club and Open Race Events, Training Courses etc) scheduled for the months of April, May and June.

Prestwick SC – Prestwick Sailing Club is now in total lockdown and we do NOT encourage any on-the-water activity.

In addition the Canal & River Trust is asking asking leisure boaters to stop all non-essential travel and not to visit their boats if they do not live aboard permanently.

The Canal & River Trust has produced a comprehensive set of frequently asked questions regarding coronavirus and UK inland boating.

Latest championship/open meetings to be cancelled or postponed include:

FRENCH OLYMPIC SAILING WEEK HYÈRES, cancelled because of the Covid-19 virus, will not be rescheduled in 2020. The 2021 edition will include the new events planned for the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the mixed two-handed offshore race.

THE 2020 TOUR VOILE (3-19 July) is cancelled. A postponement until later in the year was not possible.

