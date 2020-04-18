Off Watch – A Conversation with Ken Read of North Sails

A conversation with Ken Read, President of North Sails about his storied career.

In a wide-ranging interview for the Ocean Race’s ‘Off Watch’ series, Niall Myant-Best talks with Ken Read of North Sails about his storied career, from youth champion to America’s Cup and Ocean Race skipper and dive into his approach to leadership and managing crisis situations.

The interview also explores the link between sailing and business and gets his opinion on the latest updates from The Ocean Race.



A formidable force in the marine industry Read has three Ocean Races under his belt, has been a part of three America’s Cup campaigns, has collected more than a handful of offshore sailing records, and has seen more of the planet’s oceans than most people.

He is a two time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year, has won nine world championships and is considered one of the world’s most accomplished and celebrated sailors.

Read’s career at North Sails began in 1996, but in 2013, Read stepped up to helm North Sails as a business leader, taking on the role of President of North Sails Group.

As one of the most influential figures in sailing, Read is an expert, not just on the water, but in running one of the most successful global brands in the marine market.

Ken Read’s legacy at North Sails is a testament to why strategists often refer to businesses as ‘a ship’ and Read has mastered the ability to run a tight crew.

The 2021-22 edition of The Ocean Race is scheduled to start from Alicante, Spain in October 2021, with stops in Cabo Verde; Cape Town, South Africa; Shenzhen, China; Auckland, New Zealand; Itajaí, Brazil; Newport, Rhode Island; Aarhus, Denmark; The Hague in The Netherlands; before the Grand Finale in Genoa, Italy.

