New UK coronavirus measures put pressure on Portsmouth ACWS event

The latest announcement by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, could have put the final nail in the coffin of the Emirates America’s Cup World Series Portsmouth event.

Mr Johnson racked-up the pressure on public events with his announcement that, “everyone in the UK should avoid non-essential travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus,” and that “we will no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers in the way that we normally do.”

He added that everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres.

Among the new key measures was a widened self-isolation period, if one person in any household has a persistent cough or fever, everyone living there must stay at home for 14 days.

Those people should, if possible, avoid leaving the house “even to buy food or essentials” – but they may leave the house “for exercise and, in that case, at a safe distance from others”

And those with the most serious health conditions must be ‘largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks.’

Although the Portsmouth ACWS event is not scheduled until the 4 and 7 June, the overiding problem will be the construction logistics for the venue.

Plus the chance of getting the American and New Zealand boats to the UK only for the event to be scrapped.

In another move that threatens international sailing events, the European Union could shut its borders to non-essential travellers in a dramatic move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus.

“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, as she unveiled the plan that Brussels will put to to the bloc’s 27 leaders at a summit to be held via video-conference on Tuesday (17 March).

Related Post:

Cagliari Cancelled and into Arbitration

America’s Cup heads to Italy with No Plan B