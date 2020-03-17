Clipper Race abandoned at Subic Bay

The Clipper 2019-20 Race has been postponed with immediate effect for approximately ten months.

The race crew are currently under quarantine in Subic Bay, Philippines, where the Clipper Race fleet has been berthed since Sunday 15 March.

The island of Luzon (where Subic Bay is located) is currently under “enhanced community quarantine”.

In addition, the fleet was due to race across the North Pacific Ocean from 21 March towards Seattle.

However, with the city currently in a state of emergency and travel and medical insurance restrictions in the United States, we could not allow our teams to depart without a viable destination.

This, along with the growing global uncertainty on how the situation could develop in the coming months, meant postponing the race was the safest option for all involved.

As soon as the local quarantine has been lifted, the crew in Subic Bay will travel home from the Philippines as swiftly as possible.

The Clipper 2019-20 Race has three legs remaining.

These race stages will now be postponed for approximately ten months, when the remaining circumnavigation will be completed.

This length of postponement allows for us to avoid adverse weather patterns on the remainder of our global route.

All Leg 6, 7 and 8 crew, along with our circumnavigators, will be able to rejoin the race when it resumes next year.