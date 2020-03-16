Irish Sailing advises that all organised sailing activity should cease with immediate effect and will be reviewed on 29 March 2020.

Since the guidelines issued by An Taoiseach last Thursday 12 March, Irish Sailing have concluded that social distancing is not only difficult to achieve onshore from an organisers’ perspective but also difficult to achieve at a personal level on the water.

For double handers and/or keelboats requiring two or more crew, it is not possible. Even for organised activities involving single-handers requiring safety cover (with two people in the safety boat), it is not achievable.

The Government has also asked bars and pubs to close until 29 March and Irish Sailing advise that bars in clubs should conform with immediate effect . . . Read more here

Harry Hermon Chief Executive

The RYA advises that RYA Northern Ireland will follow the guidelines set by the Northern Ireland Assembly and UK Governments, and the advice provided by Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.

This continues to be a developing situation and RYA Northern Ireland will keep local clubs and centres fully informed of any changes.