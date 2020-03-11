World Sailing cancels World Cup Series Genoa event

On the day that the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic*, World Sailing has cancelled the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Genoa event in Italy.

The World Cup Series event, from 11 – 19 April, was to act as the final opportunity for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification for African, Asian and European sailors in a number of the Olympic Sailing Events.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted World Sailing an extension of the qualification period to 30 June 2020.

World Sailing is now working in close collaboration with the IOC and Event Organisers to reschedule the remaining African, Asian and European Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers and to ensure that all quota places can be allocated.

Further updates on qualification events will be issued by World Sailing with formal updates applied to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Qualification System.

2020 ASAF Asian Championships postponed.

Earlier the Organising Authority of the 2020 ASAF Asian Championships, which were due to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from 15 – 22 March 2020, postponed the Championships as a precautionary measure due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 2020 ASAF Asian Championships is an Asian Tokyo 2020 Continental Olympic Qualification Event for the Laser, Laser Radial, 49er and Men’s and Women’s RS:X.

Note: *According to the WHO website, a pandemic is defined as the worldwide spread of a new disease.

