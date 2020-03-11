America’s Cup World Series in Cagliari and Portsmouth update

Two status updates issued with regard to the America’s Cup World Series in Cagliari and Portsmouth events.

The Challenger of Record organisation responsible for the organisation of the ACWS event in Cagliari issued the following statement.

‘The Challenger of Record 36 (COR 36) organisation is closely monitoring the developments regarding the Corona Virus outbreak and any potential impact on the America’s Cup World Series Sardegna – Cagliari regatta scheduled for 23 to 26 April 2020.

At this stage there are no elements which prohibit the ACWS Cagliari – Sardinia to take place on schedule (23rd to the 26th of April), the Italian government’s decree of suspension of the sport activities/events expiring on the 3rd of April.

Any further updates from COR 36 regarding the ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari event will be posted on the America’s Cup website.’

And this from the ORIGIN Sports Group . . .

ORIGIN Sports Group who, in conjunction with the America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand, are the organisers of ACWS Portsmouth have advised that event planning is well on track for the event being hosted 4 to 7 June 2020.

‘The organisers are highly conscious of the situation in many countries regarding the effect that COVID-19/Coronavirus is having on both sporting and public events, however are encouraged by the statement issued by the UK Government Department of Culture, Media and Sport saying there is ‘no rationale’ to postponing sporting events in Britain and that they are unlikely to be affected by coronavirus in the immediate future.’

Both ACWS events are under increasing pressure from the various restrictions being imposed by the British and Italian governments, as they struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout Europe.

Italy has gone into a lock-down situation, with most internal public movement restricted and large gatherings banned until 3 April, and many airlines are no longer flying to Italy.

While the UK government has advised against all but essential travel to Italy and requires a 14 day self-isolation period for anyone returning from Italy.

The UK government is expected to impose increased internal restrictions over the next week if the number of UK coronavirus cases continues to increase.

