Biscayne Bay delivers for Bacardi Ivitational Wrap Up

Tough, rough and exhilarating conditions on the final day at the Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta for the 524 sailors gathered in Miami.

The Star 2020 Bacardi Cup Champions – Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Bruno Prada (BRA) – secured their title with a race to spare Friday, but they still delivered an impressive second place finish in the final race.

Diego Negri (ITA) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) won the final Star race with, Augie Diaz (USA) and Henry Boening (BRA) in 4th to claim second overall tied on 22 points with Eivind Melleby (NOR) and Joshua Revkin (USA)



Two races for the J70 fleet, where Eat Sleep J Repeat (Paul Ward/Ruairidh Scott/Ben Saxton/Mario Trindade) maintained their leading position with one win and a 7th.

Surge (Ryan McKillen/John Wallace/Sam Loughborough/Mark Mendelblatt) ended their regatta in second overall and Midlife Crisis in third (Bruce Golison/Steve Hunt/Jeff Reynolds/Erik Shampain) after delivering the best race performance of the day, back to back 2nd place finishes.

The other race win went to the team on Catapult (Joel Ronning/Patrick Wilson/Christopher Stoke/Paul Brotherton) who claimed fourth overall.

Two races for the Melges 24 and two stunning wins for USA 820 (Bora Gulari/Taylor Canfield/Kyle Navin/Norman Berg/Ian Liberty) to win overall by a 13 point margin.

Second place went to Raza Mixta (Peter Duncan/Victor Diaz de Leon/Mattero Ramian/Carlos Robles/Willem Van Waay).

Shaka (KC Shannon/Jackson Benvenutti/Ben Lynchi/Tom Sawchuk/Elizabeth Whitener) remained in third overall despite being black flagged in the last race.

In the Viper 640, no change to first and second overall with the overnight leaders on USA293 (Will Graves/ Ryan Cox/Greg Dair) claiming a 1,4 to win by 11 points.

Second were Evil Hiss (Geoff Ewenson/Mary Ewenson/Tyler Bjorn). While Antix (Anthony O’Leary/Ben Field/Nicholas O’Leary) climbed up the leader board to finish in third overall.

The team on Caterpillar (Peter Ill/Alec Chicoine/Austin Powers) took out the final race of the day to wrap up in 7th overall.

No change in the top three in the VX One, as Sendit (Bill Wiggins/Jeff Eiber/Darby Cappellin) maintained their form, to win by 2 points over Flying Jenny (Sandra Askew/Kyle Kandt/Jason Curvie).

Just 1 point behind in third was VX1 (Ched Proctor/David Guggenheim/Monica Morgan).

Saturday’s only race was won by LM Realty (Tim Pitts/Rachel Daye/Ethan Hanley), who lost out on a podium place on tiebreak and had to settle for fourth overall.

In the new Olympic windsurf class, it was a challenging day out on the track as the foilers tackled the gusty wind and chop.

Gabriel Browne (BRA) again demonstrated his speed in the Open Windfoil to take out another win, ending his debut here in Miami with 7 race wins and two 2nd places to easily secure victory.

Justin Ahearn (USA) finished in second overall and Alexander Temko (USA) in third.

An eight race series for the Cabrinha AV8, the flying kite boards.

Damien LeRoy won both of Saturday’s concluding races and the overall series.

It was an all-American podium, with Brendan Healy in second and third to Kent Marcovich.

Bacardi 2020 Invitational Final leading results:

Star – Final Bacardi Cup (64 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 2 1 1 1 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Henry Boening 7 2 5 4 10 4 – – 22 pts

3rd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 4 3 3 3 9 9 – – 22 pts

J/70 – Final (40 entries)

1st GBR 1127 Paul Ward 2 2 1 18 6 4 1 7 – – 23 pts

2nd USA 179 Ryan McKillen 5 3 4 8 1 13 3 4 – – 28 pts

3rd USA 26 Bruce Golison 26 1 3 5 9 8 2 2 – – 30 pts

Melges 24 – Final (27 entries)

1st USA 820 Bora Gulari 1 1 2 7 6 3 1 1 – – 15 pts

2nd USA 829 Peter Duncan 5 4 6 1 1 2 9 15 – – 28 pts

3rd USA 801 KC Shannon 2 3 1 17 10 8 6 29/BFD – – 47 pts

Viper 640 – Final (23 entries)

1st USA 293 Will Graves 1 2 3 3 3 2 1 4 – – 15 pts

2nd USA 297 Geoff Ewenson 6 1 1 2 5 8 3 7 – – 25 pts

3rd USA 158 Mark Zagol 2 5 13 1 2 7 2 6 – – 25 pts

Open Windfoil – Final (12 entries)

1st BRA 6 gabriel Browne 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 DNF 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd USA 166 Justin Ahearn 3 3 3 5 3 2 4 2 2 2 2 – – 26 pts

3rd BRA5 Mathias Pinheiro 5 4 4 4 4 4 3 1 3 3 4 – – 34 pts

Cabrinha AV8 – Final (10 entries)

1st 444 Damien LeRoy 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 – – 10 pts

2nd USA 11 Brendan Healy 2 2 4 2 1 2 3 1 – – 17 pts

3rd 0 Kent Marcovich 4 3 2 5 3 4 4 3 – – 28 pts

