Italy to close access to affected regions

The 420, Laser and Optimist International Genova Winter Contest due too take place over this weekend has been postponed.

This follows the Italian Prime Minister’s Decree-Law of March 4 on Coronovirus prevention measures, which suspended all sailing regattas in the National and Zonal calendar, in all Zones, until 22 March.

The measure also concerns training activities and rallies.

Italy has confirmed that it will shut all schools from 5 March for 10 days and all professional sport, including Serie A football matches, will be played behind closed doors for a month.

The Italian government is also reported to be preparing to quarantine the entire Lombardy region.

Citizens will be unable to leave or enter the region, plus the cities of Venice, Parma and Modena. All schools, museums, gyms and swimming pools will be also shut.

On 6 March the Britsh National Health Service told Britons returning from anywhere in Italy to self-isolate if they have symptoms.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advise against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto (Vo’ Euganeo), which have been isolated by the Italian authorities due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

Italy now has over 5,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 233 deaths, and is the third worst-hit country behind China and South Korea.

Two major sailing events are due to take place in Italy in April . . .

The Hempel World Cup Series Olympic classes event in Genoa, northern Italy, is taking place from the 12-19 April 2020.

And the first round of the America’s Cup World Series – is in Cagliari 18 to 22 April – in Sardinia.

While the ACWS venue is well away from the worst hit areas of Italy, all areas have now recorded cases of infection.

If you do decide you need to self-isolate on returning to the UK from Italy, you are also advised to call the NHS on 111 to find out what to do next.

