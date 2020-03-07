OptiOrange Valencia – Sesto-Cosby tops the leaderboard

While all competitive sailing has come to a halt in Italy, by Prime Minister’s Decree of 4 March 2020. Racing continues in Spain where Santiago Sesto-Cosby stormed to a ‘hat-trick’ of wins on day 2 of the OptiOrange Valencia.
Sesto-Cosby takes a one point lead after four qualification races, dropping his first day fourth place he counts three race wins.
In second place is Tom Goron of France and in third place Philip Bjorkman of Sweden.
Ireland’s Rocco Wright is fourth, one point off the leading trio, and fifth is Kirill Shunemkov of Russia, with amnother Irish competitor, Ben O´SHaughnessy in sixth overall.
The OptiOrange regatta is organized jointly by the Saint-Petersburg YC and Real Club Nautico de Valencia and will last till 8 March.
OptiOrange Valencia – after 4 flight races (345 entries)
1st GBR 10 Santiago SESTO-COSBY -4 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA 2809 Tom GORON -5 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
3rd SWE 4800 Philip BJORKMAN -5 1 1 5 – – 7 pts
4th IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT 2 3 -18 3 – – 8 pts
5th RUS 2 Kirill SHUNENKOV 1 5 -6 4 – – 10 pts
6th IRL 1614 Ben O´SHAUGHNESSY 3 STP -9 1 – – 11 pts
7th POL 2071 Mateusz GIGIELEWICZ 4 5 -11 2 – – 11 pts
8th SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY 1 9 2 -11 – – 12 pts
9th NED 3387 Floris SCHRAFFORDT 7 2 4 -15 – – 13 pts
10th GBR 6142 Robert MAWDSLEY 8 3 -19 4 – – 15 pts
11th POL 1865 Paulina RUTKOWSKA 5 -18 7 4 – – 16 pts
12th SWE 4801 Leo BIRGERSSON 11 -23 5 1 – – 17 pts
13th ESP 2854 Mateo C CODOÑER 2 9 -27 8 – – 19 pts
14th ESP 1208 Tim LUBAT -7 6 7 6 – – 19 pts
15th ESP 2808 Lucy CROSBIE -49 10 8 2 – – 20 pts
16th HUN 704 Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI 15 4 2 -22 – – 21 pts
17th ESP 3003 Daniel GARCIA DE LA CASA -19 7 3 11 – – 21 pts
18th NED 3369 Zeb VAN DORST -88 2 11 9 – – 22 pts
19th ITA 8707 Tommaso BARBUTI 12 4 -23 7 – – 23 pts
20th SUI 1762 Boris HIRSCH STP 1 -21 16 – – 24 pts