470 to award first ever Mixed Crew Worlds Championship medals

The 470 World Championships are due to take place in Palma, Mallorca, 13 to 21 March.

Mixed teams will sail together with the Men’s teams, competing for the Men/Mixed World Champion title, gaining the right to carry the gold 470 insignia on their sails.

But, note that there is no separate Mixed World Championship Title awarded if an all male crew win overall.

World Sailing confirmed their support and permission for both new titles as the 470 Class is heading into the next Olympics in Paris 2024 as a Mixed event.

Championshp titles and medals will be awarded to the first, second and third place crews of the Men/Mixed event, and Women’s World Championship events respectively by the International 470 Class Association.

Medals will also be awarded to the first, second and third placed mixed crews in the overall men/mixed Championship ranking list by the International 470 Class Association.

No separate World Champion title will be awarded to them.

The first racing for the qualifying races is on Monday 16 March, the medal races will take place on Saturday 21 March.

With 470 selections for Olympic Team GB already confirmed, interest for the British Sailing Team members switches to the mixed crew event in Paris 2024.

Thus there are five mixed GBR crews entered in the men/mixed Championship event and only one entry – Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre who are the defending champions – in the women’s championship.

Coronavirus advice issued as per Tuesday 03 March 2020.

World Sailing will continue to monitor developments and where necessary issue further updates and the 470 Class will inform you immediately upon receipt of the updated information from WS.

British entries for the Men/Mixed Crew event:

GBR – 11 Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr

GBR – 7 Amy Seabright and James Taylor

GBR – 838 Jess Lavery and Alex Hughes

GBR – 859 Arran Holman and Kirstie Urwin

GBR – 868 Freya Black and Marcus Tressler

GBR – 4 Luke Patience and Chris Grube (Team GB selection)

British entries for the Women’s event:

GBR – 1 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (Team GB selection)