New Zealander Nick Egnot-Johnson and Australian Finn Tapper are the early leaders at the Harken 2020 Youth Match Racing World Championship in New Zealand.

Egnot-Johnson and Tapper both notched up five wins from five on what a was a very light and tricky opening day, with both skippers just winning on the line in their races against Ted Blowers’ Great Britain team.

Unfortunately for the British team it was a case of – close, but not close enough – as they finished the day as one of the three teams without a win to their name.

Jordan Stevenson (NZL) and Emil Kjaer (DEN) are the next best with four wins from five, with Stevenson’s only loss coming against Tapper, and Kjaer going down to Aurélien Pierroz (FRA).

Then Pierroz and Jack Parkin (USA) with three wins, followed by James Hodgson (AUS), David Wood (USA) and Sonja Stock (RSA) who have two wins.

Harken 2020 Youth Match Racing World Championship – Day 1

