Outteridge launches appeal over sailing non-selection

The Australian media is reporting that Nathan Outteridge has lodged an appeal over their non-selection for the Australian Olympic sailing team.

Nathan Outteridge and his sister Haylee took a silver medal at the recent Nacra 17 world championships in Geelong.

While selection rivals Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin won bronze at the world titles and were apparently told they would be Australia’s nomination for the Nacra 17 class at the Tokyo Games.

But at the announcement, made at Double Bay SC on Sydney Harbour, only the 49er and 49er FX crews were named – Will and Sam Phillips in the 49er, and Tess Lloyd and Jaime Ryan in the 49er FX.

The skiff sailors join Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (Men’s 470) and Matt Wearn (Laser), who were selected back in September 2019.

No announcement regards the Nacra 17 selection was made and it is assumed that the nomination process is ongoing and has not yet been finalised.

Waterhouse is reported to have said, “We feel like we’re the favourites, but it’s not in our hands. We’re really proud with what we’ve achieved.”

Nathan Outteridge commented, “My understanding is the selection process is still ongoing. That’s all I can really say at the moment.”

Nathan Outteridge and Jason Waterhouse are racing in rival teams at the Sydney SailGP event Friday and Saturday on Sydney Harbour.

Outteridge is helmsman for Japan SailGP and Waterhouse is flight controller for Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP Team.

