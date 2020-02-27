Watching the first SailGP event of 2020

The 2020 SailGP season on Sydney Harbour in the early hours of Friday, UK time.

Sydney SailGP will follow the same format as Season 1, consisting of five fleet races and then one final match race for the top two teams overall, split over Friday 28 and Saturday 29 February from 15:45 hrs Aussie time.



This year there are seven international teams taking part – Japan, Australia, United States and France, with the addition of newbies Spain and Denmark, and the revamped British team with Ben Ainslie helming.

For 2020 fans in the UK can follow the racing live with the Official UK TV Broadcast provider, Sky Sports Arena/Action, from 04:30 hrs, plus catch the full race replays from 11:00 hrs.

Fans also have the chance to ‘get on-board’ with Ainslie and the British team through the uprated SailGP APP which streams live information from the 1200 data points across the athletes and boats.

The user has full control and the ability to customise their screen, comparing teams or changing camera angles. Full race replays will also be available through the APP 48 hours after racing.

Results and reports will also be available here on Sailweb.

