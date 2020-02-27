Bouwmeester extends lead at Radial Worlds

Marit Bouwmeester takes a commanding 24 point lead into the final day of racing at the Radial World Championship in Melbourne.



The Dutch Olympic champion won the first gold fleet race, and then recovered well from a 24 in the second race with a safe tenth place finish, to extend her lead with three races scheduled for the final day.

Her closest rivals, defending champion Anne-Marie Rindom (20,15,4) of Denmark and Emma Plassschaert (30, 25,9) of Belgium dropped back, and it was Norway’s Line Flem Host (6,5,3) who moves into second overall with Rindom in third place.

Bouwmeester, “It was really tricky out there today. It (the day’s result) was OK, but we’ll see tomorrow.”

Poland’s Magdalena Kwasna (2,17,7) was another big mover, now in fourth overall, just three points off the podium.

Plassschaert is fifth and Josefin Olsson (4,12,15) stays in contention in sixth place.

Alison Young (19,33,22) crashed out of the leading group and sits in tenth place, 28 points off the podium.

Another to suffer was Ireland’s Annalise Murphey who had a 54 in the first race, but recovered with back to back second places to finish the day in eighth overall.

In the men’s championship Daniil Krutskikh (5,2,3) of Russia extended his lead as his rivals struggled.



Krutskikh now has a 19 point lead from Brody Riley (6,3,7) of Australia, with Michael Compton (4,10,11) of Australia four points further back in third.

Radial women – World Championship after 3 gold fleet races (102 entries)

1st NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 1 -24 10 – – 21 pts

2nd NOR Line FLEM HØST 6 5 3 – – 45 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM -20 15 4 – – 55 pts

4th POL Magdalena KWASNA 2 17 7 – – 58 pts

5th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT -30 25 9 – – 60 pts

6th SWE Josefin OLSSON 4 12 15 – – 60 pts

7th NED Maxime JONKER 3 3 21 – – 60 pts

8th IRL Annalise MURPHY -54 2 2 – – 70 pts

9th JPN Manami DOI 22 1 -27 – – 71 pts

10th GBR Alison YOUNG 19 -33 22 – – 83 pts

11th NED Daphne VAN DER VAART 27 -36 1 – – 85 pts

12th GER Svenja WEGER 7 16 8 – – 87 pts

13th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 8 32 -49 – – 89 pts

14th SUI Maud JAYET 32 -38 13 – – 91 pts

15th FRA Marie BOLOU -40 9 25 – – 96 pts

16th FIN Tuula TENKANEN 33 19 5 – – 97 pts

17th FRA Pernelle MICHON -31 29 18 – – 97 pts

18th POL Agata BARWINSKA -23 18 11 – – 103 pts

19th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 9 35 12 – – 104 pts

20th AUS Mara STRANSKY -44 20 28 – – 107 pts

21st USA Erika REINEKE 21 28 -29 – – 110 pts

22nd USA Paige RAILEY -34 11 23 – – 110 pts

Full results available here

Radial men – World Championship after race 8 (66 entries)

1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH 1 1 2 2 -6 5 2 3 – – 16 pts

2nd AUS Brody RILEY -18 8 5 3 3 6 3 7 – – 35 pts

3rd AUS Michael COMPTON 2 3 -14 5 4 4 10 11 – – 39 pts

4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 7 -30 7 7 10 1 5 6 – – 43 pts

5th SLO Nik PLETIKOS 8 9 10 10 -14 3 1 5 – – 46 pts

6th BRA Gustavo CORREA 6 -35 3 1 2 8 24 4 – – 48 pts

7th CRO Mario NOVAK -23 7 9 9 15 12 4 8 – – 64 pts

8th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 25 5 1 -67 1 22 16 1 – – 71 pts

9th AUS Frazer BREW -67 11 6 6 5 27 15 9 – – 79 pts

10th NZL Luke CASHMORE -35 4 18 11 9 16 11 18 – – 87 pts

Full results available here