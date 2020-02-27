Bouwmeester extends lead at Radial Worlds

Marit Bouwmeester takes a commanding 24 point lead into the final day of racing at the Radial World Championship in Melbourne.
The Dutch Olympic champion won the first gold fleet race, and then recovered well from a 24 in the second race with a safe tenth place finish, to extend her lead with three races scheduled for the final day.
Her closest rivals, defending champion Anne-Marie Rindom (20,15,4) of Denmark and Emma Plassschaert (30, 25,9) of Belgium dropped back, and it was Norway’s Line Flem Host (6,5,3) who moves into second overall with Rindom in third place.
Bouwmeester, “It was really tricky out there today. It (the day’s result) was OK, but we’ll see tomorrow.”
Poland’s Magdalena Kwasna (2,17,7) was another big mover, now in fourth overall, just three points off the podium.
Plassschaert is fifth and Josefin Olsson (4,12,15) stays in contention in sixth place.
Alison Young (19,33,22) crashed out of the leading group and sits in tenth place, 28 points off the podium.
Another to suffer was Ireland’s Annalise Murphey who had a 54 in the first race, but recovered with back to back second places to finish the day in eighth overall.
In the men’s championship Daniil Krutskikh (5,2,3) of Russia extended his lead as his rivals struggled.
Krutskikh now has a 19 point lead from Brody Riley (6,3,7) of Australia, with Michael Compton (4,10,11) of Australia four points further back in third.
Radial women – World Championship after 3 gold fleet races (102 entries)
1st NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 1 -24 10 – – 21 pts
2nd NOR Line FLEM HØST 6 5 3 – – 45 pts
3rd DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM -20 15 4 – – 55 pts
4th POL Magdalena KWASNA 2 17 7 – – 58 pts
5th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT -30 25 9 – – 60 pts
6th SWE Josefin OLSSON 4 12 15 – – 60 pts
7th NED Maxime JONKER 3 3 21 – – 60 pts
8th IRL Annalise MURPHY -54 2 2 – – 70 pts
9th JPN Manami DOI 22 1 -27 – – 71 pts
10th GBR Alison YOUNG 19 -33 22 – – 83 pts
11th NED Daphne VAN DER VAART 27 -36 1 – – 85 pts
12th GER Svenja WEGER 7 16 8 – – 87 pts
13th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 8 32 -49 – – 89 pts
14th SUI Maud JAYET 32 -38 13 – – 91 pts
15th FRA Marie BOLOU -40 9 25 – – 96 pts
16th FIN Tuula TENKANEN 33 19 5 – – 97 pts
17th FRA Pernelle MICHON -31 29 18 – – 97 pts
18th POL Agata BARWINSKA -23 18 11 – – 103 pts
19th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 9 35 12 – – 104 pts
20th AUS Mara STRANSKY -44 20 28 – – 107 pts
21st USA Erika REINEKE 21 28 -29 – – 110 pts
22nd USA Paige RAILEY -34 11 23 – – 110 pts
Radial men – World Championship after race 8 (66 entries)
1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH 1 1 2 2 -6 5 2 3 – – 16 pts
2nd AUS Brody RILEY -18 8 5 3 3 6 3 7 – – 35 pts
3rd AUS Michael COMPTON 2 3 -14 5 4 4 10 11 – – 39 pts
4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 7 -30 7 7 10 1 5 6 – – 43 pts
5th SLO Nik PLETIKOS 8 9 10 10 -14 3 1 5 – – 46 pts
6th BRA Gustavo CORREA 6 -35 3 1 2 8 24 4 – – 48 pts
7th CRO Mario NOVAK -23 7 9 9 15 12 4 8 – – 64 pts
8th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 25 5 1 -67 1 22 16 1 – – 71 pts
9th AUS Frazer BREW -67 11 6 6 5 27 15 9 – – 79 pts
10th NZL Luke CASHMORE -35 4 18 11 9 16 11 18 – – 87 pts