RS:X World Championship – Day 3

No change of leaders after three more races at the RS:X World Championships in Sorrento, Australia.
Noy Drihan (5,3,3) of Israel leads the women and Kiran Badloe (1,11,1) of Holland leads the men’s event.
Some shuffling of the podium places in the women’s event saw Holland’s Lilian de Geus (2,6,1) move into second and Maja Dziarnowska (20,18,4) of Poland slip to third place.
Britain’s Emma Wilson (3,2,15) gained a place to take fourth overall, just two points off the podium places.
Wilson, “The racing was so close all the way to the finish and I had two really good races. The last one was not as good but I made a comeback to make it a little better.”
Charline Picon of France had an outstanding day, winning the first two races, but her earlier poor scoring only saw her gain three places to seventh overall.
In the men, Kiran Badloe won two races to jump to a 25 point lead over Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski (16,19,2) with Shahar Zubari (2,1,12) also having a good day to move into third place.
Dorian van Rijsselberghe (25,3,5) slipped to fourth overall and looks like he will loose out to Badloe for the Dutch Olympic place.
Britain’s Tom Squires (3,20,20) had an up and down day, but gained a place to 11th overall. Andy Brown slipped to 18th overall.
Squires, “I was really struggling off the line and my lack of pace was making it difficult to get to the corners. It’s the first time I’ve struggled for pace in big breeze for years so I really need to get that sorted.”
RSX: women – World Championship after 9 races (46 entries)
1st ISR19 Noy Drihan 5 3 3 – – 23 pts
2nd NED3 Lilian de Geus 2 6 1 – – 27 pts
3rd POL7 Maja Dziarnowska -20 18 4 – – 40 pts
4th GBR7 Emma Wilson 3 2 -15 – – 42 pts
5th ITA157 Marta Maggetti 14 4 7 – – 46 pts
6th ISR32 Katy Spychakov 11 7 2 – – 57 pts
7th FRA4 Charline Picon 1 1 6 – – 58 pts
8th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 13 5 10 – – 73 pts
9th HKG5 Hei Man Chan -30 8 9 – – 77 pts
10th POL303 Karolina Lipinska 8 12 5 – – 87 pts
11th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 6 11 16 – – 92 pts
12th BRA2 Patricia Freitas 23 14 8 – – 103 pts
13th PER50 Maria Belen Bazo 18 14 27 – – 107 pts
14th ITA1 Giorgia Speciale U21, 4 15.5 -28 – – 111.5 pts
15th RUS1 Stefania Elfutina 7 19 13 – – 114 pts
RSX: men – World Championship after 9 races (70 entries)
1st NED9 Kiran Badloe 1 -11 1 – – 11 pts
2nd POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 16 -19 2 – – 36 pts
3rd ISR11 Shahar Zubari 2 1 12 – – 37 pts
4th NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe -25 3 5 – – 38 pts
5th FRA3 Thomas Goyard -22 7 11 – – 43 pts
6th ISR60 Tom Reuveny U21, 9 8 13 – – 46 pts
7th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 5 -18 6 – – 46 pts
8th GRE8 Vyron Kokkalanis -36 10 3 – – 48 pts
9th FRA1 Louis Giard -15 12 7 – – 50 pts
10th ITA60 Daniele Benedetti 4 9 -22 – – 57 pts
11th GBR931 Tom Squires 3 -20 20 – – 64 pts
12th POL82 Piotr Myszka 13 -23 8 – – 66 pts
13th FRA10 Oël Pouliquen 8 22 -23 – – 73 pts
14th ESP3 Joan Cardona 7 4 -32 – – 74 pts
15th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 11 5 10 – – 76 pts
16th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 6 -29 24 – – 81 pts
17th ITA88 Mattia Camboni -29 14 15 – – 85 pts
18th GBR360 Andy Brown -24 15 18 – – 94 pts
19th FRA719 Titouan Le Bosq 10 -30 9 – – 100 pts
20th NOR7 Sebastian Wang-Hansen 12 -24 21 – – 103 pts