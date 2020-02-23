Barru and Rindom lead after first day of Radial Worlds

Only one race was completed for the men and women’s fleets on the first day of the Radial World Championshps in Melbourne, Australia.

Defending women’s champion Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark took first place in the Yellow Fleet while Marie Barrue (image) of France won the Blue Fleet.

Britain’s Alison Young, racing in the blue fleet, finished 21st in her flight to place 40th overall.

“Not my best start to a regatta.” said Young, “It was tricky conditions but poor starting meant I didn’t make my own luck. Some elements of the race were ok. It’s useful that we can identify the starting as an error but it’s doubtful that we can solve that in the next 24 hours.”

Olympic champion, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland finished in third place in Blue Fleet and described it as “OK”.

It was a day of light and fluky conditions. Yellow Fleet had the better of the weather, getting away shortly after the scheduled start time in 6 knots of breeze and managing to finish before the wind began swinging wildly.

Blue fleet had a frustrating day, with race one starting almost on time but being abandoned at the first mark owing to a 30 degree shift.

In the men’s championship, Daniil Krutskikh of Russia won the opening race. He leads from Michael Compton of Australia, third is Jordan Makin of Australia.

Radial women – World Championship after 1st flight races (102 entries)

1st FRA Marie BARRUE – – 1 pts

1st DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 pts

3rd SUI Maud JAYET – – 2 pts

3rd GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 2 pts

5th NED Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 3 pts

5th GER Svenja WEGER – – 3 pts

7th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 4 pts

7th FRA Marie BOLOU – – 4 pts

9th CAN Sarah DOUGLAS – – 5 pts

9th AUS Mara STRANSKY – – 5 pts

11th GER Julia BUESSELBERG – – 6 pts

11th JPN Manami DOI – – 6 pts

13th AUS Mina FERGUSON – – 7 pts

13th GER Pauline LIEBIG – – 7 pts

15th FRA Louise CERVERA – – 8 pts

15th POL Magdalena KWASNA – – 8 pts

17th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 9 pts

17th CAN Coralie VITTECOQ – – 9 pts

19th CYP Marilena MAKRI – – 10 pts

19th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 10 pts

21st ESP Fatima REYES – – 11 pts

21st NED Daphne VAN DER VAART – – 11 pts

Full results available here

Radial men – World Championship after 1 race (66 entries)

1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH – – 1 pts

2nd AUS Michael COMPTON – – 2 pts

3rd AUS Jordan MAKIN – – 3 pts

4th AUS Zac WEST – – 4 pts

5th NZL Caleb ARMIT – – 5 pts

6th BRA Gustavo CORREA NASCIMENTO – – 6 pts

7th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 7 pts

8th SLO Nik PLETIKOS – – 8 pts

9th AUS Rhett GOWANS – – 9 pts

10th AUS Samuel KING – – 10 pts

No GBR entry

Full results available here