Second data breach exposes yachting industry professionals

The Vedict.co.uk website reports that a data breach at UK-based Crew and Concierge Limited has exposed the personal data of 17,379 people of 50 different nationalities working in the yachting industry.

The misconfigured server, which was discovered during a Verdict investigation, consisted of over 90,000 files, all of which appeared to relate to individuals on Crew and Concierge’s books, and appears to have been online and available for anyone to access without a password since February 2019.

For all individuals, the data exposed included a CV or resume. In most cases, this contained the individual’s full name, phone number, email, nationality, visas held, date of birth, work history and professional qualifications. There were also 1,295 scanned copies of passports, around 1,000 of which are still in date.

This is the second data breach to impact the yachting industry this year.

In January, the Royal Yachting Association informed its members that an unauthorised party may have accessed its membership database.

