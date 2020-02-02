John Merricks Tiger Trophy to 420 of Marsden and McGovern

Overnight leaders Neil Marsden and Jonny McGovern win their second Tiger Trophy in a row.

Marsden and McGovern sailing a 420, held off a strong challenge from fellow class mates Arran Holman and Steve Irish to take the 120 minute pursuit race, and win their second Tiger Trophy in a row.

In second place overall were Penny and Russ Clark in an International 505, with third going to Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge in a 2000.

First singlehander was Jon Emmett in his Radial, also taking fourth place overall.

The 2020 John Merricks Tiger Trophy, the sixth event in this season’s Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series, was held at Rutland Sailing Club.

John Merricks Tiger Trophy – Final leaders after 3 races (148 entries)

1st 420 Neil MARSDEN and Jonny MC GOVERN – – 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 505 Penny CLARK and Russ CLARK – – 2 4 8 – – 14 pts

3rd 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – – 7 5 7 – – 19 pts

4th Radial Jon EMMETT – – 5 3 20 – – 28 pts

5th Scorpion Thomas GILLARD and Rachael RHODES – – 10 6 25 – – 41 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON – – 8 7 30 – – 45 pts

7th Fireball Kevin Hope and Andy Stewart – – 6 15 27 – – 48 pts

8th RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE – – 11 13 26 – – 50 pts

9th Laser Ben FLOWER – – 14 9 28 – – 51 pts

10th Laser 4.7 Jamie Tylecote – – 15 14 44 – – 73 pts

11th Laser 4.7 Carys ATTWELL – – 20 16 41 – – 77 pts

12th Merlin Rocket Simon POTTS and Holly Scott – – 19 25 35 – – 79 pts

13th RS Aero 9 Greg BARTLETT – – 23 28 31 – – 82 pts

14th GP14 Nick CRAIG and Roger PHILLIPS – – 17 11 55 – – 83 pts

15th RS Aero 9 Chris LARR – – 26 21 57 – – 104 pts

16th Challenger Val MILLWARD – – 35 22 47 – – 104 pts

17th RS400 Alex LEONARD and Ben MURRELL – – 41 27 43 – – 111 pts

18th Radial Josh WILCE – – 45 24 49 – – 118 pts

19th RS Aero 5 Sam BLAKER – – 30 31 60 – – 121 pts

20th Challenger Jack ALDERDICE – – 29 23 70 – – 122 pts

21st 2000 Fiona Tylecote and Sarah Kemp – – 36 20 67 – – 123 pts

22nd Solo Richard Pepperdine – – 32 30 68 – – 130 pts

23rd RS Feva XL Charlotte ALLEN and Millie DEACON – – 44 29 79 – – 152 pts

24th 420 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD and Szymon MATYJASZCZUK – – 3 8 DNC – – 160 pts

25th 505 Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE – – DNC 1 12 – – 162 pts

26th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Nathan MCGRORY – – 54 32 81 – – 167 pts

27th 420 Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS – – 18 DNC 4 – – 171 pts

28th Nacra 15 Spi DH Morgan SMITH and Alex HAMEL – – 13 DNC 9 – – 171 pts

29th RS400 Michael SIMS and Jack Holden – – 12 10 DNC – – 171 pts

30th 505 Andy Smith and Stewart Mears – – 4 DNC 19 – – 172 pts

Full results available here

Related Post:

King George Gallop victory for Jon Emmett