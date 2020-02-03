Oceania Championship – Final Day at Geelong

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet took bronze in the Nacra 17 on the final day of the Oceania Championship in Australia.

Gimson and Anna Burnett opted not to sail the final race Monday to instead further focus on preparation for the upcoming worlds.

The Nacra 17 Oceania title went to Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis (image above) of the USA with silver for Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Austria.

In the women’s 49erFX, Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain retained their lead to take the title, 12 points ahead of New Zealand’s Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech, with bronze to Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda of Poland.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey finished fifth.

In the men’s 49er Diego Botin and Iago Marra of Spain won the only race of the day, taking the Oceania title with a 12 point advantage.

Second overall were New Zealand’s Pete Burling and Blair Tuke, with third Logan Beck and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand.

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell finished the day in 15th place overall.

Action now moves to the World Championships opening at the Royal Geelong YC on the 9 February. First racing on the 10 February through to the medal races on the 15 February.

Nacra 17 Oceania Championship – Final Leading results after 9 races (32 entries)

1st USA 23 Riley GIBBS and Anna WEIS 1 3 – – 29 pts

2nd AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 3 2 – – 32 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 4 (RET) – – 32 pts

49er Oceania Championship – Final Leading results after 8 races (75 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 1 – – 14 pts

2nd NZL 1 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 10 – – 26 pts

3rd NZL 5 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 8 – – 41 pts

Best GBR:

15th GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL (UFD) – – 67 pts

49erFX Oceania Championship – Final Leading results after 10 races (40 entries)

1st ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 1 3 1 – – 22 pts

2nd NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 14 5 2 – – 34 pts

3rd POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Kinga LOBODA 3 2 9 – – 54 pts

Best GBR:

5th GBR 10 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 6 15 7 – – 61 pts

Full results available here