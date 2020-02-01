Gimson and Burnet lead Nacra 17 at Oceania Championship

John Gimson and Anna Burnet storm into the lead of the Nacra 17 on day 2 of the Oceania Championship in Australia.

With all the fleets – Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX – in action, Britain’s Gimson and Burnet, newly selected for Tokyo 2020, completed four races to take a 5 point lead ahead of Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis of the USA.

In third place are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy.

Also on a roll were Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the 49er, putting aside their BFD from day 1, they took two race wins to finish the day in second overall.

Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain take the overall 49er lead after four races, winning three of their flight races. In third place are New Zealand’s Pete Burling and Blair Tuke.

In the women’s 49erFX, Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand take a 2 point lead from Amelia Stabback and Caitlin Elks of Australia.

In third place are Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom of Sweden.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey started the day with a race win, but finished the day in 10th place after four races.

Nacra 17 Oceania Championship – Leading results (32 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 9 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 23 Riley GIBBS and Anna WEIS 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 1 14 8 – – 10 pts

4th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 4 17 6 – – 14 pts

5th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 7 6 9 – – 15 pts

6th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 2 8 10 – – 17 pts

7th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET 10 3 4 – – 17 pts

8th ARG 11 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 3 4 11 – – 18 pts

9th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 8 10 7 – – 21 pts

10th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 12 9 3 – – 24 pts

49er Oceania Championship – Leading results (75 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 8 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL (BFD) 1 1 4 – – 6 pts

3rd NZL 1 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 5 3 1 8 – – 9 pts

4th AUS 91 David GILMOUR and Lachy GILMOUR 1 5 10 4 – – 10 pts

5th AUS 66 William PHILLIPS and Samuel PHILLIPS 10 4 2 5 – – 11 pts

6th FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 17 2 9 1 – – 12 pts

7th AUS 40 Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER 3 6 3 11 – – 12 pts

8th DEN 511 Michael HANSEN and Mathias SLETTEN 1 3 10 14 – – 14 pts

9th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 4 7 16 3 – – 14 pts

10th CRO 1 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 9 10 4 2 – – 15 pts

49erFX Oceania Championship – Leading results (40 entries)

1st NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 5 1 4 2 – – 7 pts

2nd AUS 31 Amelia STABBACK and Caitlin ELKS 4 4 13 1 – – 9 pts

3rd SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 16 4 3 5 – – 12 pts

4th AUS 41 Tess LLOYD and Jaime RYAN 2 7 7 4 – – 13 pts

5th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Lotta WIEMERS 6 5 2 DNC – – 13 pts

6th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 3 3 12 7 – – 13 pts

7th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 4 11 6 3 – – 13 pts

8th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 2 11 1 13 – – 14 pts

9th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Kinga LOBODA 5 5 5 14 – – 15 pts

10th GBR 7 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 1 6 12 9 – – 16 pts

Full results available here