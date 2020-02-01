Tickets on sale for Emirates America’s Cup World Series Portsmouth

Tickets are now on sale for the UK’s most exciting sailing event this summer, the Emirates America’s Cup World Series Portsmouth, taking place across the 4 and 7 June.

Portsmouth is hosting the second event on the America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) 2020 circuit and it will be the third time the city has hosted the racing.

To celebrate America’s Cup racing returning to British waters, the organisers are offering a 15% early bird discount for one month across all ticket options, which can be purchased online via Ticketmaster – Click here for details.



The Race Village Fanzone will open daily from 10.30 – 18.00 and you can choose from one day, weekend and four-day event passes for general admission to the Race Village Fanzone, Premier Grandstand seating to a weekend of hospitality in the prestigious Emirates Lounge.

Children five and under go free and those aged six – 15 half price with an adult purchaser of a general race village admission ticket.

Sir Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper, Ineos Team UK commented:

“We are really looking forward to competing in front of our home crowd again. The 2015 and 2016 America’s Cup World Series events in Portsmouth saw an estimated 250,000 fans line the Southsea waterfront.”

“It’s so great that Portsmouth has been chosen as only one of two locations outside of New Zealand where people can watch the AC75 foiling monohulls in action. We are confident the racing will deliver a true spectacle.”

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS: Festival style race village, with large viewing screens throughout

Live main stage talks with America’s Cup sailors, past & present

Daily ‘dock out’ shows and post racing analysis with sailors

Expert race commentary

Interactive team tents and America’s Cup exhibits

Global street food experiences

Premium food and drink bars

NEW FOR 2020: Futuristic, fast, foiling 75-foot race boats

1:1 ‘match racing’ format

Windward leeward race course configuration – start & finish line positioned close to the shores off Southsea Common

A new America’s Cup speed record could be set on the Solent!

Wings out, sails in – the AC75 brings a return to more ‘traditional’ mainsails

11 sailors on-board with a combined crew weight of 990kgs

Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster – Click here for details.

Note: The early bird discount will run Saturday 1 February until 1 March 2020.

Related Post:

Shaken Not Stirred – INEOS pushing the limits in Cagliari