Hempel World Cup Miami – Day 3

Day 3 of the Hempel World Cup Miami on Biscayne Bay.
For Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube in the men’s 470, a 9th and 5th place keep them in eighth place overall, but does nothing to improve their chances of finishing on the podium.
Their main target now to finish in the top ten and make the medal race on Saturday, the podium will need a bit more Patience and Grube magic!
Matt Belcher and Will Ryan (1, 3) of Australia move into the lead, as Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström (5, 15) drop to second and Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (3, 11) of Greece to third overall.
The American pair Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes (8, 2) gain two places to seventh overall.
In the women’s 470, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of france increase their lead to eight points ahead of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.
In the Finn class, Caleb Paine and Luke Muller are going head-to-head for the chance to represent the USA at Tokyo 2020.
Paine (2, 2) has openeds his lead to eight points from countryman Muller. Third is Oisin McClelland (4, 1) of Ireland.
Men’s 470 leading results after 6 races :
1st AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan 1 3 – – 19 pts
2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 5 -15 – – 21 pts
3rd GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis 3 11 – – 25 pts
4th JPN Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 6 7 – – 25 pts
5th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 4 -10 – – 28 pts
6th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez -16 1 – – 29 pts
7th USA Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes 8 2 – – 32 pts
8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 9 5 – – 33 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 6 races
1st FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 1 5 – – 9 pts
2nd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 5 3 – – 17 pts
3rd SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 2 1 – – 21 pts
Finn – after 6 races completed:
1st USA Caleb Paine 2 2 – – 7 pts
2nd USA Luke Muller 3 -6 – – 15 pts
3rd IRL Oisin Mcclelland 4 1 – – 18 pts
Laser men – Leaders after 6 races
1st ARG Francisco Guaragna 3 3 – – 10 pts
2nd PER Stefano Peschiera 2 1 – – 11 pts
3rd ESP Joaquín Blanco -41 5 – – 12 pts
Radial Women – Leaders after 6 races
1st USA Erika Reineke 2 2 – – 10 pts
2nd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 1 1 – – 15 pts
3rd ITA Matilda Talluri 3 3 – – 15 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 9 races
1st USA Pedro Pascual 3 3 2 – – 15 pts
2nd MEX Ignacio Berenguer -6 4 4 – – 25 pts
3rd USA Geronimo Nores 1 2 1 – – 29 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after 9 races
1st MEX Demita Vega de Lille 4 4 2 – – 20 pts
2nd USA Farrah Hall 2 2 5 – – 22 pts
3rd JPN Megumi Komine 1 5 3 – – 24 pts