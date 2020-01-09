5.5 Metre World Championship – Day 1 to Artemis XIV

Norway’s Artemis XIV took the first race of the 5.5 Metre World Championship in Newport, Australia.
Winner of last week’s Scandinavian Gold Cup and defending world champions, Artemis XIV (NOR 57) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Anders Pedersen, led the race from start to finish.
They were chased home by Girls on Film (GBR 40) of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Andrew Mills, with New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov crossing in third.
There are 24 boats from seven nations taking part including 12 Moderns (built after 1993), nine Evolutions (built between 1970 and 1993) and three Classics (built before 1970).
The opening race of the 2020 International 5.5 Metre World Championship, hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Newport, Australia, was sailed in a moderate southerly on the Palm Beach Circle.
At the Class AGM on Wednesday evening the members were encouraged to hear about the first new boats being built in recent years.
Two were built in 2019, including, New Moon II, and at least two more are under construction for launching in early 2020. Many boats are changing hands and it is hoped this growth will bring some new owners into the class.
The meeting also voted to have the 2021 Scandinavian Gold Cup and World Championship in Hankø, Norway, a return to one of the class’s favourite venues.
The world championship continues Friday with two more races scheduled. A series of nine races concludes on Monday 13 January.
5.5 Metre World Championship – Results after first race
1st NOR57 ARTEMIS XIV Kristian Nergaard – – 1 pts
2nd GBR40 GIRLS ON FILM Peter Morton – – 2 pts
3rd BAH24 NEW MOON Mark Holowesko – – 3 pts
4th BAH23 ALI-BABA Craig Symonette – – 4 pts
5th NOR64 CLARK KENT Petter Fjeld – – 5 pts
6th AUS60 KU-RING-GAI II Matt Crawford – – 6 pts
7th AUS62 KU-RING-GAI John Bacon – – 7 pts
8th BAH22 JOHN B Gavin Mckinney – – 8 pts
9th SUI209 OTTO Bent Christian Wilhe – – 9 pts
10th SUI201 ZICCA Tobias Isler – – 10 pts
11th SUI226 SHAOLIN Cyrus Golchan – – 11 pts
12th GER79 PRETTYNAMA Max Muller – – 12 pts
13th AUS64 BLACK MAGIC Andy Macphail – – 13 pts
14th GER108 TANGALOOMA Michael Schulz – – 14 pts
15th AUS35 RHAPSODY Thomas Spithill – – 15 pts
16th AUS63 BETA CRUCIS Bob Stoddard – – 16 pts
17th AUS26 BARAGOOLA Jason Antill – – 17 pts
18th AUS32 SKAGERAK Steve Brajkovich – – 18 pts
19th AUS61 ALPHA CRUCIS Richard Schilling – – 19 pts
20th AUS24 KINGS CROSS Scott O’Connor – – 20 pts
21st ITA73 CARABELLA Alfredo Delli – – 21 pts
22nd GER106 MAROTTE Wolf-Eberhard Richte – – 22 pts
23rd GER69 ARUNGA VIII Joachim Fluhrer – – 23 pts
24th GER101 ANTARES Kasper Stubenrauch – – 25.0S pts