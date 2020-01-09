International14 Worlds – Massey and Hillary take World Title

Dan Holman and Alex Knight took their first win at the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Thursday.

But, it was not enough to stop Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary, finishing in fifth, confirming their overall victory with a race to spare.

Britain’s Holman and Knight finished race 6 ahead of David Hayter and Trent Neighbour of Australia, with Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald third and Andy and Tom Partington in fourth.

Massey and Hillary then finished in fifth place (their discard) to take the International 14 World title with a race to spare.

The final race will be sailed Friday.

International 14 – Leaders after race 6 with 1 discard (66 entries)

1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey-Harvey Hillary [ 5]( 5) – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 1556 Daniel Holman-Alex Knight 1( 1) – – 13 pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones-Edward Fitzgerald 3( 3) – – 18 pts

4th AUS 677 David Hayter-Trent Neighbour 2( 2) – – 22 pts

5th AUS 661 Brad Devine-Ian Furlong 6( 6) – – 26 pts

6th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin-Andrew Perry 8( 8) – – 31 pts

7th AUS 679 Mark Krstic-James Lanati 7( 7) – – 34 pts

8th AUS 646 Scott Cunningham-Demon Parker 11( 11) – – 43 pts

9th AUS 656 Ben Strong-Daniel Farthing 14( 14) – – 54 pts

10th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss-Cam Elliott 10( 10) – – 58 pts

11th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald-Rich Dobson [ 23]( 23) – – 66 pts

12th AUS 645 David Bramley-Steve Walters 16( 16) – – 70 pts

13th AUS 672 Ian Arber-Drew Farrar 9( 9) – – 70 pts

14th AUS 631 Steve Vance-Blake Vance [ 19]( 19) – – 72 pts

15th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar-Elliot Mahar 13( 13) – – 77 pts

16th AUS 666 Dave Alexander-Dan Wilsdon 20( 20) – – 86 pts

17th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne-Ian Lodder [ 31]( 31) – – 88 pts

18th GBR 1559 Andy Partington-Tom Partington 4( 4) – – 90 pts

19th AUS 649 Greg Coutts-Brodie Coutts [ 28]( 28) – – 90 pts

20th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure-Jason Lemieux( 18( 18) – – 100 pts

Full results available here