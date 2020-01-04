Australian Laser/Radial Championships take a wind-break

The second day of racing for the 2020 Australian Laser/Radial Championships being held at Sandringham, Australia was abandoned due to strong winds on Port Phillip Bay.

Racing will now commence one hour earlier Sunday. The race committee hopes to get three races sailed.

With two races completed Nick Thompson of Britain leads the 69 strong Laser fleet, winning both races.

In second place is Charlie Buckingham of the USA with Australia’s Matt Wearn in third place.

In the mixed Radial fleet Australia’s Mara Stransky leads, tied on 2 points with Mirthe Akkerman of Holland. Agata Barwinska of Poland takes third place.

Finley Dickinson of Britain is placed 6th overall and first male and leading U19.

Britain’s Alison Young finished the first day in 26th overall.

