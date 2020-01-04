RS Aero Worlds – Final day results

The final day of racing at the 3rd RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC, Australia, was abandoned due to strong winds.

3rd RS Aero World Championships – Final podium places:



RS Aero 5

1st – Sophie Jackson AUS

2nd – David Ellis GBR

3rd – Megan Ridgway AUS

RS Aero 7

1st – Rhett Gowans AUS

2nd – Marc Jacobi USA

3rd – Noah Rees GBR

RS Aero 9

1st – Liam Willis GBR

2nd – Derek Bottles USA

3rd – Keith Willis GBR

After waiting ashore for an hour to see if a break in the weather may occur the RO called off any further racing for the day as gusts exceeded 40kn.

Results from the end of Day 4 stood and with 11 races completed and great championship was concluded over a variety of conditions.

The 4th RS Aero World Championship will take place in August 2020 at the Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA.

Full results available here

Related Post:

RS Aero Worlds – Penultimate day at Black Rock