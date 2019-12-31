International14 World Team Racing – GBR take victory

Latest news from the International 14, Worlds Team Racing on Tuesday 31 December at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia.

Brief reports available have the British team, GBR, winning the CST Composites i14 Worlds Team Racing Finals on Tuesday.

Four teams made it to the semi-final round on Tuesday – GBR, AUS1, AUS2 and AUS3.

AUS2 and AUS3 went out in the semi-finals, leaving GBR and AUS1 to contest the final.

GBR won the first flight in the best of 3 race final.

AUS1 took the second flight, GBR then won the 3rd and final flight to win the i14 Worlds Team Racing Final.





Related Post:

International14 World Team Racing – Day 1