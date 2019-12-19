49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 Junior Europeans – Final Day

All racing was abandoned on the final day of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Junior European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Thus the final results are as reported Wednesday.

The best British result was that of Nick Robins and Sam Batten who took Silver in the 49er Junior European Championship.

49er Junior European Champions are Tomas and Mads Mathisen of Norway.

49erFX Junior European Champions are Willemijn Offerman and Elise De Ruijter of Holland.

Nacra 17 Junior European Champions are Cas Van Dongen and Bjarne Bouwer of Holland.

49er – Final Leading positions (30 entries)

1st NOR 888 Tomas MATHISEN and Mads MATHISEN – – 35 pts

2nd GBR 118 Nick ROBINS and Sam BATTEN – – 35 pts

3rd POL 4 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH DNC – – 35 pts

Other GBR

6th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN – – 44 pts

Nacra 17 – Final Leading positions (6 entries)

1st NED 11 Cas VAN DONGEN and Bjarne BOUWER – – 9 pts

2nd NED 1 Dewi COUVERT and Robin BECKER – – 14 pts

3rd HUN 218 Flora VIRAG and David MOLNAR – – 16 pts

Best GBR

5th GBR 355 James EALES and Chloe COLLENETTE – – 27 pts

49erFX – Final Leading positions (15 entries)

1st NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise DE RUIJTER – – 14 pts

2nd GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Alisa ENGELMANN – – 21 pts

3rd RUS 228 Zoya NOVIKOVA and Diana SABIROVA – – 24 pts

No GBR

Full results available here

