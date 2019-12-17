Spain SailGP Team replace China in Season 2 lineup

A new Spain SailGP Team is to join the leagues global championship Season 2 lineup.

Replacing China, Spain will join Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan and the United States in the world’s fastest sail racing as the league visits six iconic venues across the globe in 2020.

China was one of SailGP’s six league-funded teams for its inaugural season, and finished third overall.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said:

“Though the China SailGP Team had a successful first season, we were unfortunately not granted the permissions necessary to continue operating the team within our existing structure.”

The F50 catamaran used by China will transfer to Spain, which will begin competing at the start of the 2020 season in Sydney, 28 and 29 February 2020.

The lineup for the Spain SailGP Team will be announced in Madrid in late January following training in New Zealand.

The China SailGP Team was skippered by Phil Robertson of New Zealand.

