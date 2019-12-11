Denmark join SailGP Championship for season 2

As expected, Denmark were named as the seventh SailGP team with Jonas Høgh-Christensen as team manager.

Rockwool will serve as the team’s main partner, with multi-time around-the-world sailor Nicolai Sehested on the helm. The Danes join six other national teams.

Sehested, 30, has had significant success across a variety of major sailing events, highlighted by two Ocean Race campaigns as a helmsman. He’s also been the skipper and founder of Ewii Racing (formerly TREFOR Racing) in the World Match Racing Tour since 2010, with more than 30 podium finishes.

The seventh supercharged F50 catamaran – World Sailing’s 2019 Boat of the Year – was launched last week in New Zealand with a test team from around the league.



Once the new F50 is commissioned, Sehested will take the reins for a two-week training period in January – during which the remainder of the team will be determined – in the lead-up to the Season 2 opener of SailGP on February 28-29 in Sydney.

Rockwool has agreed to a three-year partnership with SailGP, with option to extend for a further three seasons. With Rockwool’s support, the Danish team will compete in the global league that kicks off in Sydney in February 2020, and continues to destinations in the United States, UK and other venues to be announced.

The announcement was made via a live YouTube broadcast which peaked at around 190 viewers.

