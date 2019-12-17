Finn Gold Cup Day 2 – Junior extends lead

New Zealand’s Josh Junior takes a 14 point lead at the 2019 Finn world championship in Melbourne, Australia.
Junior repeated his opening day score of 5 and 1 to lead from Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin (9, 7) on 26 points and Andy Maloney (19, 2) in third place on 27 points.
Britain’s Giles Scott (4, 4) moves into fifth place, two points behind Nicholas Heiner (7, 5) of Holland who is on 28 points.
Defending world champion Zsombor Berecz of Hungary won the opening race ahead of Sweden’s Max Salimen with Johannes Pettersson in third place. Scott took fourth place ahead of Junior.
In the second race (R4) Junior took his second championship win, with Maloney in second and Britain’s Ed Wright third. Scott again finishing fourth, this time ahead of Heiner.
Finn Gold Cup – Leading results after 4 races (60 entries)
1st NZL24 JUNIOR, Josh 1 5 5 1 – – 12 pts
2nd CRO10 BUGARIN, Nenad 8 2 9 7 – – 26 pts
3rd NZL61 MALONEY, Andy 5 1 19 2 – – 27 pts
4th NED89 HEINER, Nicholas 13 3 7 5 – – 28 pts
5th GBR41 SCOTT, Giles 16 6 4 4 – – 30 pts
6th ESP7 MUSCAT, Alejandro 2 9 11 13 – – 35 pts
7th CAN18 RAMSHAW, Tom 4 11 12 14 – – 41 pts
8th HUN40 BERECZ, Zsombor 23 8 1 16 – – 48 pts
9th SUI1 THEUNINCK, Nils 18 19 6 6 – – 49 pts
10th CRO369 VUJASINOVIC, Milan 7 4 8 31 – – 50 pts
11th SWE11 PETTERSSON, Johannes 15 18 3 19 – – 55 pts
12th AUS1 LILLEY, Jake 19 14 16 11 – – 60 pts
13th CZE5 TEPLY, Ondrej 12 28 10 12 – – 62 pts
14th ESP26 CARDONA MÉNDEZ, Joan 3 15 18 30 – – 66 pts
15th USA91 MULLER, Luke 26 10 22 8 – – 66 pts
16th FRA17 PIC, Fabian 6 7 23 35 – – 71 pts
17th TUR21 KAYNAR, Alican 9 26 26 17 – – 78 pts
18th AUS261 TWEDDELL, Oliver 22 17 24 15 – – 78 pts
19th GER25 KOHLHOFF, Max 24 12 27 21 – – 84 pts
20th FRA112 LOBERT, Jonathan 27 13 15 29 – – 84 pts
21st GBR11 WRIGHT, Ed 33 30 21 3 – – 87 pts
22nd FIN8 MUHONEN, Oskari 10 34 17 26 – – 87 pts
23rd GER259 KASUESKE, Phillip 30 25 13 20 – – 88 pts
24th USA6 PAINE, Caleb 20 16 32 23 – – 91 pts
25th GBR71 WETHERELL, Henry 17 35 31 9 – – 92 pts