Finn Gold Cup Day 2 – Junior extends lead

New Zealand’s Josh Junior takes a 14 point lead at the 2019 Finn world championship in Melbourne, Australia.

Junior repeated his opening day score of 5 and 1 to lead from Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin (9, 7) on 26 points and Andy Maloney (19, 2) in third place on 27 points.

Britain’s Giles Scott (4, 4) moves into fifth place, two points behind Nicholas Heiner (7, 5) of Holland who is on 28 points.

Defending world champion Zsombor Berecz of Hungary won the opening race ahead of Sweden’s Max Salimen with Johannes Pettersson in third place. Scott took fourth place ahead of Junior.

In the second race (R4) Junior took his second championship win, with Maloney in second and Britain’s Ed Wright third. Scott again finishing fourth, this time ahead of Heiner.

Finn Gold Cup – Leading results after 4 races (60 entries)

1st NZL24 JUNIOR, Josh 1 5 5 1 – – 12 pts

2nd CRO10 BUGARIN, Nenad 8 2 9 7 – – 26 pts

3rd NZL61 MALONEY, Andy 5 1 19 2 – – 27 pts

4th NED89 HEINER, Nicholas 13 3 7 5 – – 28 pts

5th GBR41 SCOTT, Giles 16 6 4 4 – – 30 pts

6th ESP7 MUSCAT, Alejandro 2 9 11 13 – – 35 pts

7th CAN18 RAMSHAW, Tom 4 11 12 14 – – 41 pts

8th HUN40 BERECZ, Zsombor 23 8 1 16 – – 48 pts

9th SUI1 THEUNINCK, Nils 18 19 6 6 – – 49 pts

10th CRO369 VUJASINOVIC, Milan 7 4 8 31 – – 50 pts

11th SWE11 PETTERSSON, Johannes 15 18 3 19 – – 55 pts

12th AUS1 LILLEY, Jake 19 14 16 11 – – 60 pts

13th CZE5 TEPLY, Ondrej 12 28 10 12 – – 62 pts

14th ESP26 CARDONA MÉNDEZ, Joan 3 15 18 30 – – 66 pts

15th USA91 MULLER, Luke 26 10 22 8 – – 66 pts

16th FRA17 PIC, Fabian 6 7 23 35 – – 71 pts

17th TUR21 KAYNAR, Alican 9 26 26 17 – – 78 pts

18th AUS261 TWEDDELL, Oliver 22 17 24 15 – – 78 pts

19th GER25 KOHLHOFF, Max 24 12 27 21 – – 84 pts

20th FRA112 LOBERT, Jonathan 27 13 15 29 – – 84 pts

21st GBR11 WRIGHT, Ed 33 30 21 3 – – 87 pts

22nd FIN8 MUHONEN, Oskari 10 34 17 26 – – 87 pts

23rd GER259 KASUESKE, Phillip 30 25 13 20 – – 88 pts

24th USA6 PAINE, Caleb 20 16 32 23 – – 91 pts

25th GBR71 WETHERELL, Henry 17 35 31 9 – – 92 pts

Full results available here