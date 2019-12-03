Star Sailors League Finals – Day 1

The Star Sailors League Finals 2019 have started in Nassau, Bahamas.

Two races were held on the opening day with the first going to Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen, in 2nd were Eivind Melleby and Josh Revkin, and in 3rd Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada.

In the second race the winners were Hamish Pepper and Pedro Trouche with 2nd Iain Percy and Anders Ekström, and in 3rd Freddy Lööf and Brian Fatih.

Of the British helms Lorenzo Chiavarini is 4th overall with a 5 and 7, Percy is 6th with a 12 and 2, and 18th are Ian Williams and Steve Mitchell with a 17 and 12.



Overall the provisional leading standings are:

1st Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA – – 8 pts

2nd Freddy Lööf SWE Brian Fatih USA – – 11 pts

3rd Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER – – 12 pts

4th Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER – – 12 pts

5th Hamish Pepper NZL Pedro Trouche BRA – – 14 pts

6th Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE – – 14 pts

7th Oskari Muhonen FIN Vitalii Kushnir UKR – – 14 pts

8th Paul Cayard USA Phil Trinter USA – – 14 pts

9th Tonci Stipanovic CRO Tudor Bilic CRO – – 23 pts

10th Eric Doyle USA Payson Infelise USA – – 24 pts

11th George Szabo USA Edoardo Natucci ITA – – 24 pts

12th Chuny Bermudez ESP Miguel Fernandez Vasco ESP 26 pts

Other GBR:

18th Ian Williams GBR Steve Mitchell GBR 29 pts