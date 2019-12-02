Finish line fast approaching for Maxi Edmond de Rothschild

Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild are now heading straight towards Brest, where they are expected to arrive any time from Tuesday night to Wednesday.

Behind them, MACIF and Actual Leader are still battling it out for second place.

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is in no way hanging around, reaching high average speeds of between 30.5 – 31.5 knots. The conditions have clearly been ideal for the two skippers, who made the most of a southerly wind of around 20 knots to advance directly towards the finish line.

Even if the skippers slow down a bit, not wanting to take any risks at the last minute, they are still likely to cross the finish line during Tuesday night, after around 28 and a half days at sea.

Needless to say, Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier must now really focus on preserving their trimaran and take care around other passing boats as they approach Europe.

Behind them, the heat is on between the skippers of MACIF and Actual Leader. Around fifty miles separated the two boats at Monday’s 3pm ranking.

This gap could be reduced to almost nothing by Tuesday, there could very well be a photo finish for Brest Atlantiques.