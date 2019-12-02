The Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX 2019 Worlds take place at the Royal Akarana YC in New Zealand from Tuesday 2 December.

For the British Nacra17 competitors this will also be an important event in the Team GB selection process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Team GB Nacra 17 selection is being tightly contested between two teams . . . Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface, and John Gimson and Anna Burnet, who have been battling all season to get the upper hand.

At the Oceania championships last week, Saxton and Boniface dominated the event finishing with a 22 point victory ahead of Billy Besson and Marie Riou of France, with Gimson and Burnet back in eighth place.

It is possible to purchase the SidelineApp to view the racing live, but due to the time difference it takes place during our night.

British Entries for 2019 World Championships in New Zealand

Nacra17

Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface

John Gimson and Anna Burnet

49er Men

Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell

James Grummett and Daniel Budden

Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes

49er Women

Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

