49er & 49er FX Asian Championship wins for Oman and China

The Omanis Musab Al Hadi and Waleed Al Kindi were assured of the Gold medal and the 49er Asian Champions title going into the final day.

The battle was thus set for a final day showdown between the Hong Kong, Chinese and Indian teams for the other podium places.

India’s KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, won all three races on the day to take the Silver medal.

While a 4, 8, 7, scoreline Saturday for the young Hong Kong team of Akira Sakai and Russel Aylsworth moved them into bronze position overall.

Winners of the women’s 49erFX Asian Championship were Shang Zitong and Tong Zu of China.



49er Men – Asian Championship

1st OMA Musab Al Hadi and Waleed Al Kindi – – 30 pts

2nd IND Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar – – 40 pts

3rd HKG Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth – – 42 pts

4th CHN Ding Mingling and Liu Tian – – 44 pts

5th CHN Mingcheng Ding and Li Maokui – – 48 pts

6th IND Sandip Jain and Munna Pandit – – 72 pts

49erFX Women – Asian Championship

1st CHN Shang Zitong and Tong Zu – – 15 pts

2nd CHN Xiaoyu Hu and Su Sha – – 22 pts

3rd CHN Huijia Yu and Ye Jin – – 52 pts