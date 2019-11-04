Etchells Class Championships

The RORC and Cowes Etchells fleet hosted the Etchells British Open and National Champion over the weekend of the 1 – 3 November.

The 2019 British Open and National Champion is Jolly Roger sailed by Tom Abery, Bruno van Dyke, Matt Reid, Dom Mortimer and Quentin bes Green.

The 2019 Corinthian National Champion is Audrey sailed by Jon Warwick, Will Bedford, Adele Young and Will Heritage, who have all come through the Cowes Etchells Youth Programme.

On the first day the fleet sailed in 15-20 knots of breeze from the southwest, with gusty conditions testing boat handling skills.

After three races Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue was a point ahead of Strait Dealer, helmed by Graham Sunderland. Jolly Roger was third.

The second day was a non-starter as a 50-knot front blasted into the Solent.

Three races were held in a variety of conditions on the final Sunday, where Jolly Roger took the title with back to back wins in the two final races, edging out Graham Sunderland’s Strait Dealer 1431, who finished second overall.

Day 1 leader Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue finished third overall, a U-flag disqualification in the final race taking away their chance of overall victory.

The first youth team at the championship was the Royal Dart YC team of Miles Jones, Fraser Woodley and James Homes.

Etchells British Open and National Championship

1st Jolly Roger – Tom Abrey 5 3.5 1 3 1 1 – – 9.5 pts

2nd Strait Dealer 1431 – Graham Sunderland 2 2 3 9 2 3 – – 12 pts

3rd Swedish Blue – Ante Razmilovic 1 1 4 4 4 UFD – – 14 pts

4th Exabyte 7 – Shaun Frohlich 3 5 7 2 5 2 – – 17 pts

5th Audrey (C) – Jon Warwick 4 3.5 6 7 3 5 – – 21.5 pts

6th Royal Lymington YC (Y) (C) – Robby Boyd 6 10 2 5 12 4 – – 27 pts

7th Colin – Kim Ridge RET 8 8 1 6 8 – – 31 pts

8th Rocketman (C) – Rob Goddard 8 7 5 10 9 9 – – 38 pts

9th Royal Dart YC (Y) (C) – Miles Jones 7 6 13 6 11 UFD – – 43 pts

10th Royal Thames (Y) (C) – Arthur Henderson 11 11 9 12 7 7 – – 45 pts

11th Oxford University (Y) (C) – Rebecca Anthony 9 9 10 13 8 UFD – – 49 pts

12th Grieg City Academy (C) – Jahvarn Knight RET DNS DNS 8 10 6 – – 54 pts

13th Eccentric (C) – Colin MacDonald 10 12 11 14 14 11 – – 58 pts

14th A Little Xcitable (C) – Peter Hodgkinson 12 13 12 11 13 10 – – 58 pts