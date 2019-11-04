A-Class 2019 North American Championships

At the recent A-Class Catamaran North American Championships, Bruce Mahoney and Bob Curry took the Foil and Classic NA titles respectively.

Mischa Heemskerk of Holland was the overall winner of the Foil Regatta, after finishing tied on 11 points with Bruce Mahoney of the USA.

Completing the overall event podium was Jeremy Wilmot of the USA just 1 point back.

The event was hosted by the St Petersburg YC, Florida, USA.

A-Class Catamaran Foil – 2019 North American Championship

1st NED 207 Mischa Heemskerk 23 3 4 1 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 1 1 2 4 5 3 – – 11 pts

3rd USA 88 Jeremy Wilmot 17 2 1 5 3 1 – – 12 pts

4th AUT 96 Michael Modlhammer 19 6 3 3 2 4 – – 18 pts

5th USA 230 Bob Hodges 11 13 5 2 4 5 – – 27 pts

6th USA 400 John Tomko 2 11 9 6 DNC 6 – – 34 pts

7th CAN 55 Andrew Woods 10 4 8 8 7 18 – – 37 pts

8th USA 320 Bailey White 12 5 7 7 6 13 – – 37 pts

9th USA 367 Ian Storer 6 8 12 14 10 8 – – 44 pts

10th USA 180 Robert Daniel 3 12 11 15 14 7 – – 47 pts

A-Class Catamaran Classic – 2019 North American Championship

1st USA 304 Bob Curry 1 13 2 1 2 3 – – 9 pts

2nd USA 165 Bob Webbon 2 4 1 2 1 7 – – 10 pts

3rd USA 73 OH Rodgers 3 1 6 3 4 2 – – 13 pts

4th USA 310 Woody Cope 6 2 7 5 3 6 – – 22 pts

5th USA 193 Chris Brown 4 10 10 4 7 1 – – 26 pts

6th USA 99 Ben Hall 5 3 5 9 DNC 5 – – 27 pts

7th USA 80 John Harper 8 7 8 11 5 9 – – 37 pts

8th USA 108 Bobby Orr 12 8 3 8 9 10 – – 38 pts

9th USA 192 Ken Marshack 11 9 11 7 8 4 – – 39 pts

10th USA 148 Chris Bolton 13 12 12 6 6 11 – – 47 pts

Full results available here