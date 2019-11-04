A-Class 2019 North American Championships

At the recent A-Class Catamaran North American Championships, Bruce Mahoney and Bob Curry took the Foil and Classic NA titles respectively.
Mischa Heemskerk of Holland was the overall winner of the Foil Regatta, after finishing tied on 11 points with Bruce Mahoney of the USA.
Completing the overall event podium was Jeremy Wilmot of the USA just 1 point back.
The event was hosted by the St Petersburg YC, Florida, USA.
A-Class Catamaran Foil – 2019 North American Championship
1st NED 207 Mischa Heemskerk 23 3 4 1 1 2 – – 11 pts
2nd USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 1 1 2 4 5 3 – – 11 pts
3rd USA 88 Jeremy Wilmot 17 2 1 5 3 1 – – 12 pts
4th AUT 96 Michael Modlhammer 19 6 3 3 2 4 – – 18 pts
5th USA 230 Bob Hodges 11 13 5 2 4 5 – – 27 pts
6th USA 400 John Tomko 2 11 9 6 DNC 6 – – 34 pts
7th CAN 55 Andrew Woods 10 4 8 8 7 18 – – 37 pts
8th USA 320 Bailey White 12 5 7 7 6 13 – – 37 pts
9th USA 367 Ian Storer 6 8 12 14 10 8 – – 44 pts
10th USA 180 Robert Daniel 3 12 11 15 14 7 – – 47 pts
A-Class Catamaran Classic – 2019 North American Championship
1st USA 304 Bob Curry 1 13 2 1 2 3 – – 9 pts
2nd USA 165 Bob Webbon 2 4 1 2 1 7 – – 10 pts
3rd USA 73 OH Rodgers 3 1 6 3 4 2 – – 13 pts
4th USA 310 Woody Cope 6 2 7 5 3 6 – – 22 pts
5th USA 193 Chris Brown 4 10 10 4 7 1 – – 26 pts
6th USA 99 Ben Hall 5 3 5 9 DNC 5 – – 27 pts
7th USA 80 John Harper 8 7 8 11 5 9 – – 37 pts
8th USA 108 Bobby Orr 12 8 3 8 9 10 – – 38 pts
9th USA 192 Ken Marshack 11 9 11 7 8 4 – – 39 pts
10th USA 148 Chris Bolton 13 12 12 6 6 11 – – 47 pts