Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2019 – Vote Now

The best yacht racing photos taken this year are now available online.

The public is invited to vote for their favourite image.

Click here to discover our international jurys’ selection.

The winning images, as well as the best yacht racing photographers, will be celebrated at the Yacht Racing Forum in Bilbao, Spain, on 26 November 2019.

The international jury of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2019 has selected the top 80 yacht racing photographs taken this year throughout the world.

The public is now invited to vote: Click here to view the images and vote for your favorite photos.

Three prizes will be awarded on 26 November in Bilbao, Spain, during the Yacht Racing Forum:

The Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image (main prize), awarded by our international and independent jury

The Yacht Racing Forum Award, selected by the 300+ delegates of the Yacht Racing Forum.

The Public Award, based on the number of public votes on Internet.