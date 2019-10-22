First RS21 UK National Championship goes to Dutch visitors

The first ever RS21 UK National Championship was won by team Rafiki from the Netherlands.

The first RS21 Champions are Nick Rogers, Fanny Roger, Hilde Geerling and Michiel Geerling sailing Rafiki . . . meaning ‘Friends for life’ in Swahili.

Second place went to Team Kennedy followed by Team Honor (Nico Honor, FRA) with local Mark Russel (Emsworth) onboard, both finishing the event with 14 points.

Team Rafiki won all four races on the Saturday to pretty much tie-up the title, and then confirmed it on Sunday with two second places, finishing with an eight point advantage.

Hamble River SC hosted the event in conjunction with the Hamble winter series.

The RS21 class is preparing a packed racing calendar for 2020 including the Solent Championship, Inland Championship, National Championships as well as the British Keelboat League!

There will be a European circuit which will include a European Championships on Lake Garda and 3-4 EuroCup events, which will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

RS21 National Championship – Final positions

1st 237 Rafiki’s – Michiel Geerling 1 1 1 1 -2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 144 Team Kennedy – George Kennedy 5 2 3 3 -7 1 – – 14 pts

3rd 129 Team Honor – Nico Honor 4 3 2 4 1 -5 – – 14 pts

4th 175 Pond Life – Chris Schonhut 2 4 5 -6 3 3 – – 17 pts

5th 143 Team Knapper – Thijs Knapper 3 -8 4 2 4 4 – – 17 pts

6th 154 Rockley 2 – Mark James -10 5 6 5 5 8 – – 29 pts

7th 153 Pink Ticket – Tom Low 6 -10 9 7 8 6 – – 36 pts

8th 147 Team 53 – Graham Newton 9 7 8 -10 6 7 – – 37 pts

9th 176 Team Burghfield – Nigel Rolfe 7 6 7 9 -11 9 – – 38 pts

10th 148 Islander – Philip Wright 8 9 -10 8 10 10 – – 45 pts

11th TBC Team Rees – Dan Rees 11 11 11 12 9 11 – – 53 pts