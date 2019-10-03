INEOS Team UK – Big Reveal at Old Portsmouth HQ

Ben Ainslie and his INEOS Team UK have kept a low profile around the delivery of their first AC75 hull, but the official launch is set to take place at the Old Portsmouth HQ on Friday.

The image above was released late Thursday night with the comment . . . Night night RB1. Sleep well. Big day tomorrow.

Following the launch of the first Luna Rossa AC75 on Wednesday, the Ineos team yacht will be the fourth of the five America’s Cup entries to go public.

They released the video below as a teaser, and first official acknowledgement of delivery of RB1 from Carrington Boats for her final fit out at their HQ in Old Portsmouth.



The American Defiant and New Zealand’s Te Aihe are already sailing following their roll-out and launch a couple of weeks ago.

