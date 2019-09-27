Double AC75 launch expected next week

The Luna Rossa AC75 is to be launched on Wednesday 2 October in Cagliari, with the INEOS Team UK’s launch – or at least reveal – of their first AC75 on Friday 4 October in Old Portsmouth.

It is not clear if the Brits will be able to actually splash their boat, as despite the last minute dredging their may not be sufficient water!

With two America’s Cup boats already launched and sailing – The NYYC American Magic AC75 Defiant and the ETNZ AC75 Te Aihe have been sailing for a couple of weeks – next week will finally see the delayed appearance of the Italian and British team boats.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s new 75ft T-foiling mono-hull package was delivered by barge from the builder nearly two months ago, and has been fitted out at the team’s headquarters in Old Portsmouth.

The Ineos Team UK America’s Cup boat will thus be the fourth AC75 to be launched, and possibly the last as Stars & Stripes Team USA struggle to get their show on the road.

After launch and intial trials the British America’s Cup AC75 is expected to move to warmer climes, possibly Sardinia, for testing before the first race event, the ACWS Sardinia in April 2020.

The AC75 is a 22.76m / 75ft foiling mono-hull, with a 5m beam, weighs just over 7.5 tonnes and has 11 crew.

The teams are allowed to build two AC75 before the America’s Cup takes place in New Zealand in 2021.

