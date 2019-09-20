Emirates Team New Zealand first sail on Te Aihe

Emirates Team New Zealand finally reveal the first video of their AC75 sailing – and foiling in a light breeze.

The video includes comments by the crew Blair Tuke, Glenn Ashby and Team CEO Grant Dalton, who comments:

“It was very short, but we get a view of the future”



It is always a very special moment for the team to see a boat rise up out of the water for the first time, but it can still be stressful . . .

ETNZ Team looking rather apprehensive as they leave for first full sail/foil on Te Aihe . . .

ETNZ Crew checking the figures on first sail/foil on Te Aihe . . .

ETNZ Team relax, the Boss is happy after successful first sail/foil of Te Aihe . . .

