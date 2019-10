The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, Challenger of Record for the 36th America’s Cup, launched their first AC75 in Cagliari, Sardinia, on Wednesday.

The first video impressions, show a more normal bow profile than the New Zealand and USA boats, and there seem to be a skeg running down the centre of the hull from the bulbus forward area to the rudder.

The Italian’s have also used a dimpled hull form to allow attachment of the foil arms, similar to the ETNZ hull.