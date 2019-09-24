Early start for RS:X Worlds first race day

Due to the forecast light winds on Lake Garda, racing was pushed forward for an 08:00 start (local time), which means sailors needed to be getting ready from 06:30 onwards – a very early start for some!
Monday the scheduled practice racing was abandoned in the face of the teasing, light, swirling and drizzle infused breeze that lingered over Torbole for most of the day.
After day 1, leading the men after three races is Pierre Le Coq of France, with Britain’s Tom Squires four points back in second place. Third is Kun Bi of China.
Leading the women’s event after two races is Katy Spychakov of Israel, second is Emma Wilson of Britain and third Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland.
Provisional leaders of the first 2019 RS:X World Championship races are:
RS:X Worlds – Leading Men after 3 races (130 entries)
1st FRA Pierre Le Coq 1 4 5 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR Tom Squires 2 4 8 – – 14 pts
3rd CHN Kun Bi 7 2 6 – – 15 pts
4th ISR Tom Reuveny 10 2 5 – – 17 pts
5th FRA Thomas Goyard 11 6 1 – – 18 pts
6th NED Kiran Badloe 7 1 11 – – 19 pts
7th POL Piotr Myszka 4 14 3 – – 21 pts
8th HKG Michael Cheng 8 5 9 – – 22 pts
9th JPN Makoto Tomizawa 2 8 16 – – 26 pts
10th GRE Byron Kokkalanis 3 22 2 – – 27 pts
Other GBR:
24th GBR Andy Brown 11 14 18 – – 43 pts
25th GBR Kieran Holmes-Martin 29 7 8 – – 44 pts
49th GBR Sam Sills 41 22 11 – – 74 pts
50th GBR Mathew Barton 5 41 29 – – 75 pts
71st GBR Isaac Lines 19 33 49 – – 101 pts
RS:X Worlds – Leading Women after 2 races (106 entries)
1st ISR Katy Spychakov 1 4 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 – – 7 pts
3rd POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 2 5 – – 7 pts
4th ISR Maya Morris 3 7 – – 10 pts
5th ITA Marta Maggetti 1 10 – – 11 pts
6th ITA Giorgia Speciale 8 3 – – 11 pts
7th FIN Tuuli Petaja-Siren 11 1 – – 12 pts
8th CHN Hongmei Shi 14 1 – – 15 pts
9th CHN Yue Tan 4 11 – – 15 pts
10th HKG Hei-Man-H-V Chan 6 9 – – 15 pts
Other GBR:
13th GBR 956 Saskia Sills 6 12 – – 18 pts
15th GBR 94 Bryony Shaw 15 4 – – 19 pts